Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris: medley van dertig Disney-hits in nieuwe show A Million Splashes of Colour

In Disneyland Paris is sinds afgelopen weekend de nieuwe dansshow A Million Splashes of Colour te zien, als onderdeel van festival Disney Symphony of Colours. De productie bestaat uit een parade door Main Street en - als de weersomstandigheden het toelaten - een uitgebreid dansgedeelte op en rond de podia van Central Plaza.

Naast een groep dansers zijn daarbij een hoop Disney-figuren aanwezig, namelijk Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Timon, Judy Hopps, Stitch, Goofy, Sneeuwwitje, Rapunzel, Mirabel, Asha, Moana, Tiana, Joy, Aladdin, Miguel, Donald Duck, Katrien Duck en Pinokkio. Ze leven zich meermaals per dag uit op een vrolijke medley van dertig Disney-nummers.

Dat zijn achtereenvolgens Chim Chim Cher-ee, Step in Time, Heigh-Ho, Whistle While You Work, You Can Fly, The Bare Necessities, One Jump Ahead, Hakuna Matata, Under the Sea, A Whole New World, Part of Your World, You've Got a Friend in Me, When Will My Life Begin, Out There, Go the Distance, He Mele No Lilo, Trashin' the Camp, Be Our Guest, Zero to Here, Almost There, Into the Unknown, Touch the Sky, How Far I'll Go, You're Welcome, We Don't Talk About Bruno, Nobody Like U, Surface Pressure, Try Everything, Un Poco Loco en This Wish.



Kleurplaten

Daarmee worden nagenoeg alle populaire Disney-animatiefilms vertegenwoordigd. Alice in Wonderland ontbreekt, maar die klassieker krijgt komend voorjaar een eigen voorstelling in het Walt Disney Studios Park. Bij het dansen wordt gebruikgemaakt van grote blokken. Ook komen regelmatig bubbels tevoorschijn. De paradewagens en decors ogen als half ingekleurde kleurplaten. Op de kostuums zijn verfspetters zichtbaar.



Disney spreekt zelf over "een show boordevol beroemde verhalen met klassieke en moderne Disney-liedjes". Hoewel Symphony of Colours officieel eindigt in mei, loopt A Million Splashes of Colour door in het zomerseizoen. De show is de spirituele opvolger van de openluchtvoorstelling Dream and Shine Brighter, die vertoond werd ter gelegenheid van het dertigjarig jubileum van het Disney-resort.



































































