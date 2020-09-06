Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris zet soundtrack van Lion King-show op Spotify

De muziek van de grote Lion King-show uit Disneyland Paris is nu ook thuis te beluisteren. Disney heeft de soundtrack van theatervoorstelling Rhythms of the Pride Lands gepubliceerd op verschillende streamingdiensten, waaronder Spotify en Apple Music.



Daar is de muziek gratis te beluisteren. Het volledige album, bestaand uit tien verschillende nummers, duurt bijna dertig minuten. Klassiekers als Circle of Life, I Just Can't Wait to Be King, Hakuna Matata en Can You Feel the Love Tonight worden aangevuld met liedjes die eerder voorkwamen in de musicalversie van The Lion King, zoals He Lives in You en Shadowland.





Rhythms of the Pride Lands in het Frontierland Theater hoort bij het Lion King & Jungle Festival in Disneyland Paris. Door coronabesmettingen binnen de cast is de productie sinds eind vorige maand niet te zien. Disneyland heeft nog niet bekendgemaakt wanneer de voorstelling terugkeert.

